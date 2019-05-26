Italy's League should now set government priorities: League parliamentary leader

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s far-right League should decide the government’s priorities if EU election results confirm it has overtaken its coalition partner the 5-Star Movement, the League’s parliamentary leader said on Sunday.

“Deciding the priorities of the government will now be up to Matteo Salvini and the League”, Riccardo Molinari told Italy’s state broadcaster Rai following exit polls from the European parliamentary vote.

The League, which is led by Deputy Prime Minister Salvini, emerged as Italy’s largest party in Sunday’s EU ballot, taking around 30 percent of the vote, initial results showed. The 5-Star Movement was seen taking around 20 percent.

Related Coverage Italy's Salvini says nothing should change in government after EU vote