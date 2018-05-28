FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 1:33 PM / Updated an hour ago

France's Macron hails Italian president's 'courage'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday that Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella, who rejected a proposed government by coalition parties, played an essential democratic role and that Italy was needed for European projects.

French President Emmanuel Macron speaks during a joint news conference with Angola's President Joao Lourenco (not seen) at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer/Pool

“I simply want to express my regards and support to President Mattarella, who has an essential task, that of his country’s institutional and democratic stability, which he is doing with much courage and a great spirit of responsibility.”

Reporting by Michel Rose

