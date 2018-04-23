FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 23, 2018 / 3:30 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy president appoints mediator to sound out chances of 5-Star/PD govt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s president has asked the head of the lower house of parliament to sound out the possibility of the 5-Star Movement forming a government with the center-left Democratic Party (PD), a presidential official said on Monday.

Head of State Sergio Mattarella, who is struggling to end seven weeks of political deadlock following inconclusive elections last month, held talks with lower house speaker Roberto Fico and gave him until Thursday to report back with his findings.

Senate leader Elisabetta Casellati last week failed to broker a deal between 5-Star and an alliance of center-right parties after receiving a similar, highly focused mandate from the president.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Philip Pullella

