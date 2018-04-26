FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
DetainedInMyanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
April 26, 2018 / 3:26 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italian govt mediator says PD and 5-Star talks to continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The speaker of Italy’s lower house of parliament tapped to mediate talks between the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD) said on Thursday negotiations between the two blocs were under way and that his mission had been a success.

“Dialogue between the 5-Star and Democratic party has been started,” Roberto Fico, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, said after meeting President Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella on Monday asked Fico, a member of 5-Star, to see if he could help break the political deadlock caused by last month’s national election that saw a center-right alliance led by the anti-immigrant League win the most seats and the 5-Star emerge as the biggest single party. The PD came a distant third.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.