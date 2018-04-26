Italian govt mediator says PD and 5-Star talks to continue

ROME (Reuters) - The speaker of Italy’s lower house of parliament tapped to mediate talks between the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD) said on Thursday negotiations between the two blocs were under way and that his mission had been a success.

“Dialogue between the 5-Star and Democratic party has been started,” Roberto Fico, the speaker of the lower house of parliament, said after meeting President Sergio Mattarella.

Mattarella on Monday asked Fico, a member of 5-Star, to see if he could help break the political deadlock caused by last month’s national election that saw a center-right alliance led by the anti-immigrant League win the most seats and the 5-Star emerge as the biggest single party. The PD came a distant third.