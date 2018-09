ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s coalition made up of the far-right League party and the 5-Star Movement is on the right path towards drawing up the 2019 budget, the minister for relations with parliament said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: Italy's Minister Parliamentary Affairs & Direct Democracy Riccardo Fraccaro arrives for gala dinner at the Quirinal palace in Rome, Italy, June 1, 2018. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

Riccardo Fraccaro, a member of 5-Star, spoke after leaving the office of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte after a meeting called by Conte to discuss the budget with his top ministers.