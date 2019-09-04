Italian PM Conte to meet president on Wednesday afternoon: statement

ROME (Reuters) - Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet head of state Sergio Mattarella on Wednesday afternoon, a presidential statement said, suggesting Conte was ready to announce he can form a new government and put forward his list of ministers.

Conte has been leading negotiations between the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) to create a new coalition after the previous administration of 5-Star and the hard-right League collapsed.

The president’s office did not give a precise time for the meeting, but said live streaming outside Mattarella’s office would start at 2.30 p.m. (1230 GMT).