World News
August 27, 2019 / 3:42 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's PD, 5-Star to resume government talks at 1600 GMT: PD Senate chief

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD) and the ruling 5-Star Movement will meet at 1600 GMT to resume talks on the formation of a possible new government, PD Senate chief Andrea Marcucci said on Tuesday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the two parties until Wednesday to strike a deal and create a new coalition. If they fail to do so, Mattarella is expected to name a caretaker government and call early elections.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below