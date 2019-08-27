Italy's PD, 5-Star to resume government talks at 1600 GMT: PD Senate chief

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD) and the ruling 5-Star Movement will meet at 1600 GMT to resume talks on the formation of a possible new government, PD Senate chief Andrea Marcucci said on Tuesday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the two parties until Wednesday to strike a deal and create a new coalition. If they fail to do so, Mattarella is expected to name a caretaker government and call early elections.