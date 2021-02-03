Italy far-right party proposes to allies to abstain over Draghi

FILE PHOTO: Brothers of Italy party leader Giorgia Meloni arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy January 29, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of the far-right Brothers of Italy party said on Wednesday she had proposed to her conservative allies to abstain in a confidence vote over the new government being put together by former ECB President Mario Draghi.

Such a move would make it much easier for Draghi to take office and might prevent a schism developing within the opposition bloc over his appointment.

“As a compromise, we can come together on abstention. That’s as far as I can go,” Giorgia Meloni told state broadcaster RAI after meeting her allies, the League and Forza Italia.

“I am taking for granted that Draghi will succeed in forming a government,” said Meloni, who had initially indicated she would vote against any government headed by the former banker.