Italy's Conte names 5-Star and League party chiefs ministers

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte named his cabinet on Thursday, with the chiefs of the anti-establishment parties backing his coalition government in key ministerial roles.

Italy's Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte talks to the media at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 31, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

The leader of the far-right League, Matteo Salvini, is to be interior minister, while 5-Star head Luigi Di Maio will spearhead a new, beefed up ministry combining the industry and labor portfolios, Conte said.

Both Salvini and Di Maio will also be deputy prime ministers.

A little-known economics professor, Giovanni Tria, will be economy minister, while a former European affairs minister, Enzo Moavero Milanesi, is to be foreign minister. Conte and his ministers will be officially sworn in on Friday.

“We will work with determination to improve the quality of life of all Italians,” Conte told reporters at the presidential palace after receiving his mandate from the head of state, Sergio Mattarella.