EU parliament commission head proposed as Italy's new Finance Minister: source

ROME (Reuters) - Roberto Gualtieri, chairman of the European Parliament’s economic affairs commission, has been proposed by the Democratic Party (PD) as economy minister in a new government with the 5-Star Movement, a PD source said on Wednesday.

“The PD leader Nicola Zingaretti has proposed Gualtieri as the new economy minister,” the PD source told Reuters.

Italy’s head of state is set to sign off on a new government on Wednesday after the two rival political parties agreed an unlikely coalition that is expected to improve ties with the European Union and adopt a softer stance on immigration.