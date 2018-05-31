FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 31, 2018 / 5:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-Star & League again propose Conte as prime minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment coalition partners have again nominated Giuseppe Conte, the little-known law professor who gave up a mandate to form a government at the weekend, to be the prime minister, party leaders said in a statement on Thursday.

League chief Matteo Salvini and 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio will be ministers in Conte’s cabinet, party sources said. Di Maio is seen taking over the industry ministry and Salvini the interior ministry, sources close to the situation said.

Paolo Savona, rejected as economy minister by the head of state, is seen becoming European affairs minister while Enzo Moavero Milanesi becomes foreign minister, the sources said.

Reporting by Sara Rossi and Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Bendeich

