Italy's PD calls for clarification with 5-Star over government

ROME (Reuters) - Andrea Orlando, deputy chief of the opposition Democratic Party (PD) called for clarification with the ruling 5-Star Movement after its leader Luigi Di Maio set tough conditions for forming a new government with the PD.

Di Maio warned earlier on Friday that his party would not join a coalition with the PD unless his policy program was adopted, striking an uncompromising stance as coalition negotiations continue.

On Twitter, Orlando described Di Maio remarks as “incomprehensible”.

“Have you changed your mind? Say so clearly,” he tweeted.