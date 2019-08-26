Italy's 5-Star, PD leaders to meet on government crisis at 1600 GMT

ROME (Reuters) - The leaders of the 5-Star Movement and the Democratic Party (PD) will meet shortly to seek a way out of Italy’s government crisis, a 5-Star spokesman said on Monday.

The two parties have began negotiations to try to form a new government after the previous coalition made up of the 5-Star and the far-right League party collapsed last week.

5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio and PD chief Nicola Zingaretti will hold talks at the prime minister’s office in central Rome from 1600 GMT, the spokesman said.