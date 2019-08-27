World News
August 27, 2019 / 9:59 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's opposition PD says coalition talks at risk of failure

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Talks between Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) to form a new coalition government are at risk of failure over who should became the next interior minister, a PD spokesman said on Tuesday.

The anti-establishment 5-Star party and center-left PD, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a government after 5-Star’s 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month after months of infighting.

The PD spokesman accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of hindering talks with his request to serve as interior minister as well as deputy prime minister.

Shortly after, 5-Star sources said Di Maio had never demanded the interior ministry.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below