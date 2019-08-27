Italy's opposition PD says coalition talks at risk of failure

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Talks between Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) to form a new coalition government are at risk of failure over who should became the next interior minister, a PD spokesman said on Tuesday.

The anti-establishment 5-Star party and center-left PD, traditional political enemies, are trying to forge a government after 5-Star’s 14-month-old coalition with the right-wing League party broke down this month after months of infighting.

The PD spokesman accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of hindering talks with his request to serve as interior minister as well as deputy prime minister.

Shortly after, 5-Star sources said Di Maio had never demanded the interior ministry.