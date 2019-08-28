World News
August 28, 2019 / 9:29 AM / Updated an hour ago

Italy PD chief says has accepted Conte as PM in talks with 5-star

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), Nicola Zingaretti, said on Wednesday he had accepted that Giuseppe Conte should return as the prime minister of a new government.

Addressing the PD’s executive body ahead of a meeting with the head of state later in the day, Zingaretti asked for a mandate from his party to tell President Mattarella that he wanted to form a government with the 5-Star Movement.

“We decided to agree to Conte as prime minister because that was what 5-Star wanted,” Zingaretti said, in his first open acknowledgement that the PD had dropped a previous veto against Conte.

At the end of his speech, the PD executive overwhelmingly supported his request for a mandate to form a new coalition.

Zingaretti will meet Mattarella at 1400 GMT.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below