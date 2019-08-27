World News
August 27, 2019 / 2:04 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Italy's PD Senate Chief sees progress on government deal with 5-Star

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Government talks between the ruling 5-Star Movement and the opposition Democratic Party (PD) have made progress, PD Senate leader Andrea Marcucci said on Tuesday.

Marcucci spoke to reporters before entering a PD top official meeting where the center-left party is expected to decide whether to continue negotiations with the anti-elite 5-Star or step aside.

(The story was refiled to correct the spelling of Marcucci’s name in the first paragraph)

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

