August 28, 2019 / 7:04 AM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Italy's PD says no vetoes as talks resume with 5-Star

Democratic Party leadership members Nicola Zingaretti, Andrea Marcucci, Graziano Delrio and Paolo Gentiloni arrive for a news conference after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s ruling 5-Star Movement and opposition Democratic Party (PD) resumed talks on Wednesday over the formation of a new government led by outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte.

On Tuesday night negotiations between the two parties seemed in trouble after the PD accused 5-Star leader Luigi Di Maio of seeking the role of deputy prime minister despite PD opposition.

However, Andrea Marcucci, chief of the PD senators, told reporters that a meeting with his 5-Star counterpart scheduled at 0630 GMT was confirmed.

Asked whether PD was still opposing the idea of Di Maio serving as deputy prime minister Marcucci replied: “I do not think there are vetoes”.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

