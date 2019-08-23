World News
August 23, 2019 / 3:51 PM / Updated 8 minutes ago

Italy's PD says open to 5-Star's demand to cut number of MPs

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition Democratic Party (PD), said on Friday that it accepted the 5-Star Movement’s demand to cut the number of lawmakers, making a government deal between the two parties appear more likely.

“We are in favor of reducing the number of the members of parliament as long there are constitutional guarantees,” the center-left party said in a statement.

The PD and the anti-establishment 5-Star are holding talks on the possibility of forming a new government after the collapse of the previous coalition made up of 5-Star and the far-right League party.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below