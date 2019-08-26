Italy's PD senate leader says 'there are no vetoes' on Conte as PM

FILE PHOTO: Italy's acting Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives at the Bellevue summit venue during the G7 summit in Biarritz, France, August 25, 2019. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) has no vetoes on outgoing prime minister Giuseppe Conte leading a government backed by it and the 5-Star Movement, PD Senate leader Andrea Marcucci said on Monday.

Marcucci’s comment make the prospects of a deal between the PD and 5-Star appear more likely, as the name of the future prime minister has been presented as the main stumbling block.

“There are no vetoes, we want to talk about policies,” Marcucci told journalists when asked if PD is still resisting 5-Star demand to offer the premiership of a PD/5-Star government to Conte.