FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 29, 2018 / 4:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's Democratic Party calls for snap elections in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) on Tuesday called for parliament to be dissolved “immediately” in order to hold elections as soon as July.

PD senate leader Andrea Marcucci urged President Sergio Mattarella to send Italy straight back to the polls after the PD said earlier on Tuesday it would not back Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli in a confidence vote.

Earlier, Cottarelli met president Mattarella but did not present his list of ministers, as expected. A source close to the president said Cottarelli had asked for more time to choose his team but had not mentioned giving up his mandate.

Sources from several of Italy’s main parties said they were in favour of fresh elections on July 29, following an inconclusive vote on March 4.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio and Gavin Jones; Editing by Mark Bendeich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.