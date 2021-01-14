Head of Italy's co-ruling PD party says Renzi's Italia Viva is "untrustworthy"

ROME (Reuters) - Former prime minister Matteo Renzi’s Italia Viva party is “untrustworthy”, the leader of the centre-left Democratic Party (PD) said on Thursday, indicating he would not want to forge a new alliance with it.

Renzi pulled out of the coalition government on Wednesday, presenting a long list of grievances about Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and plunging Italy into political chaos as it battles to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

“The political unreliability of Italia Viva must be taken into account ... because it undermines the stability of any future (government) scenario,” PD leader Nicola Zingaretti told a meeting of senior party members called to discuss the crisis.