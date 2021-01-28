Head of Italy's PD party says supports Conte remaining as premier

ROME (Reuters) - The head of Italy’s coalition Democratic Party (PD) said on Thursday he had proposed that the head of state give Giuseppe Conte a fresh mandate to create a new government to overcome the political stalemate.

Conte resigned earlier this week when a junior partner quit the coalition. In an effort to resolve the crisis, President Sergio Mattarella is sounding out party leaders to see whether there is room to put together a new coalition.

PD chief Nicola Zingaretti said he told the president that a solution needed to be found quickly and voiced his support for Conte. He did not say how a new administration could be formed without the backing of the dissident Italia Viva party.