Italian PD leader calls for tax cuts, new investments

FILE PHOTO: Democratic Party leader Nicola Zingaretti speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in the Presidential Palace in Rome, Italy, August 28, 2019. REUTERS/Ciro de Luca

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s next government must cut income taxes to boost consumption, relaunch investment and focus on health and education, the leader of the Democratic Party (PD) said on Friday after talks with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

Conte is looking to form a new coalition and is holding talks with all the parties. The PD has said it will join forces with the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to create a new government under Conte, but they need to hammer out the details.

PD leader Nicola Zingaretti met Conte for roughly an hour, telling reporters afterwards that the taxes of low-to-middle income workers should be cut. He also said the health service would need at least 10 billion euros ($11.14 billion) of investments in the next three years.

