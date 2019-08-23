Italy's PD government talks with 5-Star give reason for hope: lawmaker

FILE PHOTO: Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the press after consultations with political parties' leaders, in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s main center-left opposition party expressed hope on Friday that it could reach a deal with one of its avowed political enemies the 5-Star party to form a new government.

The Democratic Party(PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement talks on Friday took place “in a positive climate” and gave “good reason for hope”, PD lawmaker Andrea Marcucci said after the meeting.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned this week after far-right League’s Matteo Salvini said the ruling coalition made up of his party and the 5-Star was no longer workable.

Salvini has called for early elections but Italian President Sergio Mattarella said he would dissolve the parliament only if parties are unable to come up with a new coalition.

Mattarella has given parties until Tuesday to find a solution to the political crisis.

5-Star and the PD have fenced off fights so far, but top officials of the two parties met on Friday to reach a deal on a new government and avoid a snap vote, less than 18 months after last year inconclusive elections.

Fearing that the 5-Star might reconciliate with the League, the PD asked that its talks with the anti-elite movement be exclusive.

“We have put as a condition that we are the only interlocutor,” Andrea Orlando, PD’s deputy secretary said.