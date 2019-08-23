World News
August 23, 2019 / 2:29 PM / Updated 26 minutes ago

Italy's PD government talks with 5-Star give reason for hope: lawmaker

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the press after consultations with political parties' leaders, in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. Francesco Ammendola/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Talks between the center-left Democratic Party (PD) and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement to try to form a new Italian government were positive and “give good reason for hope”, a PD lawmaker said on Friday after the meeting.

Head of state Sergio Mattarella has given parties until Tuesday to find a solution to the political crises.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte resigned this week after Matteo Salvini said the ruling coalition made up of his far-right party, the League, and the 5-Star was no longer workable.

Reporting by Angelo Amante, writing by Giselda Vagnoni

