Democratic Party leadership members Nicola Zingaretti, Andrea Marcucci, Graziano Delrio and Paolo Gentiloni arrive for a news conference after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s Democratic Party (PD) will try to form a new government after the collapse of the coalition made up of the 5 Star Movement and the League, PD leader Nicola Zingaretti said on Thursday.

Zingaretti spoke after meeting the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella who, after consulting with political forces, has to decide whether to call an early election or give a new mandate to form a government.