Italy president names ex-IMF official as interim PM to form government

MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s president appointed former International Monetary Fund official Carlo Cottarelli as interim prime minister on Monday with a task to try and form a new government and bring order to political and constitutional turmoil.

Former senior International Monetary Fund (IMF) official Carlo Cottarelli arrives for a meeting with the Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, May 28, 2018. Italian Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS

The euro zone’s third-largest economy has been seeking a new government since inconclusive March elections, with anti-establishment forces abandoning their efforts to form a ruling coalition at the weekend after a standoff with the president over their choice of economy minister.