May 30, 2018 / 6:51 AM / a few seconds ago

Italy poll shows support for right-wing League up, 5-Star steady

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - An Italian opinion poll published on Wednesday showed support for the right-wing League party up eight percent to 25.4 percent compared to is result at the March 4 elections.

League party leader Matteo Salvini speaks at the media after a round of consultations with Italy's newly appointed Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte at the Lower House in Rome, Italy, May 24, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile/File Photo

The IPSOS poll in the Corriere della Sera newspaper also showed support for the 5-Star Movement holding steady at about 32.6 percent.

Another poll on Monday showed the League jumping 10 points to 27.5 percent and the 5-Star falling about three points to 29.5 percent. In both cases, the two would have a majority in parliament if they decided to join forces as they did after the March vote.

Reporting By Philip Pullella

