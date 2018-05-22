FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 22, 2018 / 3:57 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy president not yet decided whether to name Conte as PM: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - President Sergio Mattarella has not yet decided whether to name Giuseppe Conte as Italy’s prime minister, a source close to the head of state said on Tuesday, a day after the two parties trying to form a government had nominated him to lead it.

FILE PHOTO: Italian President Sergio Mattarella leaves after speaking to the media during the second day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League on Monday proposed to Mattarella the name of Conte, a little known law professor who is close to 5-Star.

“Nothing has been decided,” the source said.

He added that any problems that may arise over Conte’s candidacy were not the responsibility of Mattarella, in an apparent reference to allegations that Conte had inflated his academic credentials in his curriculum.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones, Editing by Crispian Balmer

