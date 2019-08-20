Italy's president accepts Conte's resignation, calls for consultations

A member of the media waits outside the Quirinal palace after the Italy's Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced his resignation during a session of the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte and will kick off consultations with party leaders on Wednesday to seek a solution to the political crisis, his office said.

Mattarella asked Conte to remain in office to carry out day-to-day government business while the discussions continue.

Mattarella will start his meetings at 4.00 p.m. (1400 GMT) on Wednesday and wrap them up on Thursday afternoon. He is expected to see whether there is the political will to form a new government. If not, he will have to dissolve parliament, 3-1/2 years ahead of schedule, and call early elections.