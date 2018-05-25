Still not decided if Savona to be in Italy government: 5-Star source

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte is still trying to assemble a cabinet team and has not yet decided whether to include the eurosceptic economist Paola Savona, a source from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday.

The eurosceptic League, the other party in the coalition that backs Conte’s nascent government, is insisting that Savona, who has called Italy’s euro entry a “historic mistake”, should be named economy minister.

“We are sticking with Savona and there is no dispute with 5-Star,” a League source said.

Conte consulted with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday but he did not tell him when he would return with his list of ministers, a source close to the president said. Mattarella has made clear he does not want Savona in the government.