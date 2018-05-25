FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 25, 2018 / 6:12 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Still not decided if Savona to be in Italy government: 5-Star source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Giuseppe Conte is still trying to assemble a cabinet team and has not yet decided whether to include the eurosceptic economist Paola Savona, a source from the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Friday.

The eurosceptic League, the other party in the coalition that backs Conte’s nascent government, is insisting that Savona, who has called Italy’s euro entry a “historic mistake”, should be named economy minister.

“We are sticking with Savona and there is no dispute with 5-Star,” a League source said.

Conte consulted with President Sergio Mattarella on Friday but he did not tell him when he would return with his list of ministers, a source close to the president said. Mattarella has made clear he does not want Savona in the government.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.