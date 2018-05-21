FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 21, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy's president summons leaders of lower and upper house for meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has summoned the leaders of the lower and upper houses of parliament for a meeting on Tuesday, his office said in a brief statement on Monday.

Mattarella met earlier in the day with the leaders of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League, who are seeking to put together a coalition government and who proposed a little-known law professor, Giuseppe Conte, as prime minister.

The president appoints prime ministers in Italy and it was not clear if he would accept Conte’s nomination. Some Italian newspapers have speculated that Mattarella wanted a more high-profile figure to lead the government.

Reporting by Crispian Balmer

