Italian PM to discuss political situation with president at 1730 GMT

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte faces a confidence vote at the lower house of parliament after former PM Matteo Renzi pulled his party out of government, in Rome, Italy, January 18, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/Pool

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte will meet the head of state Sergio Mattarella at 18.30 (1730 GMT) on Wednesday to discuss the political situation after he survived the rupture of his ruling coalition this week, a political source said.

In the Senate on Tuesday Conte won his second vote of confidence in two days, allowing him to continue in office after former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the coalition, attempting to deprive it of a majority.