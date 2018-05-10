FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 10, 2018 / 7:21 AM / Updated 10 minutes ago

Italian president ready to give League/5-Star more time: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella is ready to give more time to the League and 5-Star Movement to strike a government deal aimed at ending nine weeks of political stalemate, a source in the president’s office said on Thursday.

Italian President Sergio Mattarella speaks to the media at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 13, 2018. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

The two parties asked the head of state on Wednesday for 24 hours to see if they could agree to a coalition pact. A source close to 5-Star told Reuters on Thursday he believed they might need “a few more days” to close a deal.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Philip Pullella

