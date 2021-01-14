Italy PM tells president he will address parliament, has not resigned

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte told President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday that he would address parliament over the collapse of his ruling majority, Mattarella’s office said.

The political crisis was triggered on Wednesday when former premier Matteo Renzi withdrew his small Italia Viva party from the ruling coalition, depriving it of a parliamentary majority.

The statement from Mattarella’s office made it clear that Conte was not resigning at this point but wanted “to carry out the indispensible political clarification through an address to parliament.”

No time for the parliamentary address was set.

Conte may be looking to battle on by replacing Italia Viva in the majority with individual politicians, dubbed “the responsibles,” from various other parties which are currently in the opposition.