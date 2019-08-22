Italy president Mattarella to speak on government crisis at 1800 GMT: spokesman

Italian President Sergio Mattarella is pictured in his office ahead of consultations on political crisis with leaders of main political parties in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. Paolo Giandotti/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will speak on Thursday to inform the country about talks he has had with the main political forces over the ongoing government crisis, his spokesman said.

Mattarella will speak at 1800 GMT, after two days of consultations following the resignation of Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte.

The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement is in talks with the opposition, center-left Democratic Party (PD) over a possible new coalition after its alliance with the far-right League collapsed this month.