May 30, 2018 / 4:30 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Italy president playing for time on government formation: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister-designate Carlo Cottarelli will move slowly in trying to form a technocratic government in order to give parties time to try to agree on a more “political” administration, a source close President Sergio Mattarella said.

Mattarella gave Cottarelli a mandate on Monday to form a government, but the former International Monetary Fund official has not yet come up with a cabinet team and all the main political parties have said they will not back him in parliament.

At the same time, parties have called for fresh elections while negotiating over a possible coalition deal to end almost three months of political deadlock accompanied by market turmoil.

Mattarella and Cottarelli met on Wednesday and “decided together not to rush things (to favor) a possible political government,” the source said.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones

