FILE PHOTO: Italy's President Sergio Mattarella speaks during the opening day of the International Labour Organization's annual labour conference in Geneva, Switzerland June 10, 2019. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will probably begin formal consultations with party delegations on Wednesday to try to find a way out of the government crisis, an Italian official told Reuters.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said earlier that he would tender his resignation to Mattarella on Tuesday, at the end of an ongoing debate on the crisis in the Senate.