Italy’s 5-Star, League to see president about government on Monday: statement

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and the far-right League party will meet with President Sergio Mattarella on Monday, when they are expected to seek his backing for their prime minister candidate.

FILE PHOTO: Italian President Sergio Mattarella leaves after speaking to the media during the second day of consultations at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

Mattarella must sign off on their premier pick before the two parties can begin to put together a coalition government that could face confidence votes in parliament later this week.

The 5-Star delegation will meet Mattarella at his palace at 5:30 p.m. (1530 GMT), with the League group going in half-an-hour later, a statement from Mattarella’s office said.