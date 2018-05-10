FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 10, 2018 / 1:45 PM / Updated 36 minutes ago

Italy's president sets Sunday deadline for 5-Star/League government talks: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - Italian President Sergio Mattarella has given the far-right League and the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement until Sunday to tell him whether their talks on a coalition deal have been successful, a source at the presidential palace said.

FILE PHOTO: Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 5, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/File Photo

“They asked us for time until Sunday and on Sunday we expect an answer,” the source said.

The two groups, which are hostile to European Union budget restrictions, entered into negotiations on Wednesday just as a swift return to the polls looked inevitable after 9 weeks of stalemate following an inconclusive election.

Reporting by Massimiliano Di Giorgio, writing by Gavin Jones; editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.