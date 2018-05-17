FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 12:25 PM / Updated an hour ago

Italy's 5-Star chief says government program review not quite finished

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The leader of Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement said on Thursday the program intended to be the basis of a coalition government with the far-right League had not yet been definitively approved.

Luigi Di Maio told reporters after a meeting with League chief Matteo Salvini that there were still some “minor points” which needed to be agreed on, adding that a final deal would be reached later in the day.

A 5-Star source had told Reuters earlier that the two leaders had signed off on the pact.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Writing by Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

