Italian parties agree policy agenda to form new government

FILE PHOTO: 5-Star Movement leader Luigi di Maio looks on as he speaks to the media after consultations with Italian President Sergio Mattarella in Rome, Italy, August 22, 2019. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and center-left Democratic Party (PD) unveiled a shared policy program on Tuesday to serve as the basis of a new coalition government, putting a more expansionary 2020 budget at the top of their agenda.

The policy platform stressed, however, that the 2020 budget would be crafted without endangering public finances. Italy has the second-largest debt burden in the European Union as a proportion of economic output.