FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
World News
May 18, 2018 / 9:06 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

League, 5-Star publish government pact, put Italy on collision course with EU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME (Reuters) - The anti-establishment 5-Star Movement and far-right League on Friday published their joint government program, promising a major spending spree that will likely put Italy on a collision course with the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: Anti-establishment 5-Star Movement leader Luigi Di Maio speaks following a talk with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinal Palace in Rome, Italy, April 12, 2018. REUTERS/Max Rossi/File Photo

If they receive the backing of their supporters in swift, informal ballots planned over the next three days, the coalition government could take office as early as next week, ending 11 weeks of political paralysis.

However, the two parties have yet to announce who they want to put forward as prime minister and still need the blessing of President Sergio Mattarella.

Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Crispian Balmer

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.