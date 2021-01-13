Italy's opposition centre-right parties demand resignation of PM Conte

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte arrives to the Prime Minister's Office, Chigi Palace, after meeting with President Sergio Mattarella, in Rome, Italy, January 13, 2021. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

ROME (Reuters) - Italy’s opposition centre-right bloc called on Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte to resign on Wednesday after the small Italia Viva party pulled its ministers from the cabinet, pushing the ruling coalition towards collapse.

In a joint statement, the League, Brothers of Italy and Forza Italia, said that the best way to guarantee stable government at this point would be early elections.

Nicola Zingaretti, the head of the co-ruling coalition Democratic Party (PD) denounced Italia Viva’s move as a “serious mistake”, saying it ran counter to Italy’s best interests.