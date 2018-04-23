Italy's right wins local vote amid government formation stalemate

ROME (Reuters) - A center-right coalition won Sunday’s election in the tiny southern Italian region of Molise, preliminary data showed, as negotiations continued at the national level to try to form a government following last month’s inconclusive elections.

Molise has only around 300,000 inhabitants, but its regional election was closely watched as a sign of possible momentum for the parties jostling to form a coalition in the wake of the March 4 election that produced a hung parliament.

The center-right candidate backed by a coalition of nine parties was on course to win around 44 percent of the vote in Molise, ahead of the candidate for the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement, with about 38 percent.

The vote was a setback for 5-Star, which had hoped to gain control of its first regional government after emerging as the largest party at the national ballot when it took 32 percent and performed particularly strongly in the south.

In Molise, with its 38 percent, it was by far the largest party, with no other group taking more than 10 percent, but it failed to overcome the combined forces of the center-right.

The center-left, which was the incumbent government in the region, performed badly as it had in the national election, with its candidate backed by five parties on course to win about 17 percent. The ruling Democratic Party (PD) got only 9 percent.

Later on Monday, the head of state Sergio Mattarella will decide his next step to try to solve the national deadlock.

He is expected to ask the speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Roberto Fico, who is from the 5-Star Movement, to act as a mediator to see if there is scope for a coalition between 5-Star and either the PD or the far-right League.

At the election seven weeks ago a center-right bloc led by the League won the most seats in parliament but was more than 50 short of an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies.

The 5-Star, as the largest individual party, says it is willing to govern with either the League or the PD, but so far neither has taken up its offer.

On Monday, 5-Star’s leader Luigi Di Maio published a 10-point program on his Facebook page which he said was compatible with the ideas of both the League and the PD and could be the basis of a joint government program.

5-Star refuses to govern with the League’s main coalition partner, Forza Italia (Go Italy!) led by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, and League leader Matteo Salvini has refused to abandon Berlusconi.

The PD, which is divided and licking its wounds after its election defeat, says it wants to go into opposition.

It remains to be seen to what extent the vote in tiny Molise could affect the national talks.

The fact the center-right’s joint forces overcame 5-Star as they did nationally, could deter Salvini from splitting up the conservative alliance despite his frequent bickering with Berlusconi. At the same time 5-Star’s failure to clinch victory could weaken Di Maio’s claim to be named prime minister.

Salvini said the Molise result showed the only logical government should be a coalition of the center-right with 5-Star, which could “set up a government this week.”

However, this solution has been repeatedly ruled out by 5-Star.

If all efforts to break the stalemate fail, Mattarella would have to call new elections, probably in the autumn.