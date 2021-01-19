Renzi's party confirms abstention in Italy Senate vote, government seen surviving

Italia Viva party leader and former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi addresses the Senate prior to a confidence vote, in Rome, Italy January 19, 2021. Alessandra Tarantino/Pool via REUTERS

ROME (Reuters) - The centrist Italia Viva party confirmed that it will abstain in a crucial confidence motion in the Senate on Tuesday, increasing the probability that Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s government will survive the vote.

Italia Viva, led by former premier Matteo Renzi, triggered an ongoing political crisis when it withdrew from the ruling coalition last week.

“Despite the many untruths in your speech, we will abstain,” the party’s former Agriculture Minister Teresa Bellanova told the Senate ahead of the confidence vote after fiercely attacking Conte and blaming him for the coalition rupture.

If Conte loses, he will be forced to resign, but this looks increasingly unlikely due to the support of several unaligned senators and Italia Viva’s decision not to vote against him.