August 21, 2019 / 6:09 AM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Italy's former PM Renzi says he could be prepared to work with 5-Star movement

FILE PHOTO: Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi gestures as he speaks during a session of the upper house of parliament over the ongoing government crisis, in Rome, Italy August 20, 2019. REUTERS/Yara Nardi

PARIS (Reuters) - Former Italian prime minister Matteo Renzi said he could be prepared to work with the 5-Star Movement if he felt it could lead to having a constructive attitude towards Europe.

“We ought to try and form a government, if it were possible,” Renzi told France 2 television, adding that it was important to put aside previous personal attacks upon him made by members of the 5-Star Movement.

Renzi was speaking a day after the resignation of prime minister Giuseppe Conte, following a blistering attack on his own interior minister, Matteo Salvini.

Politicians from 5-Star and Renzi’s center-left Democratic Party (PD) are openly discussing forming a new coalition which would push Salvini’s League party into opposition and give Italy a more centrist, pro-European government.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Myriam Rivet; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

