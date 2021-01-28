Italy's Renzi says willing to return to government but won't commit to Conte

Italia Viva party leader Matteo Renzi gestures as he arrives for a meeting with Italian President Sergio Mattarella at the Quirinale Palace in Rome, Italy January 28, 2021. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane

ROME (Reuters) - Former premier Matteo Renzi said on Thursday he was ready to help form a new Italian government but would not commit to supporting a fresh mandate for Giuseppe Conte, the man he unseated this week as prime minister.

Renzi triggered Conte’s resignation when he pulled his Italia Viva party out of the ruling coalition, depriving it of a majority in the upper house Senate and throwing the country into political limbo in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic.

After formal consultations with the head of state, Renzi told reporters that snap elections would be a mistake and his party preferred the option of a new “political” government rather than a technocrat one, to end the stalemate.

He dodged questions on whether he had a veto against Conte returning as prime minister with a new policy platform, but said he had not suggested his name to President Sergio Mattarella

“I see no possibility of forming a political majority that does not include Italia Viva,” Renzi said.